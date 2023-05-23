Newell Brands Updates Capital Allocation Strategy and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that its Board of Directors, together with the management team, updated the company’s dividend policy, reducing the quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share (implies $0.28 per share annually). Accordingly, Newell Brands announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

Over the past several months, as previously communicated, the management team has undertaken a refresh of the corporate strategy, encompassing: a comprehensive assessment of where Newell Brands stands versus best-in-class competition on the key capabilities required to win in this industry, an updated and integrated set of where to play and how to win choices, an assessment of the talent and culture required to enact the strategy refresh, as well as an evaluation of the capital allocation priorities required to support the new strategy.

Management continues to expect a strong rebound in Newell Brands’ cash flow performance in 2023 and remains confident about the cash flow generation potential of the business. The company is deliberately resetting its capital allocation priorities and right-sizing the dividend to fund high-return internal supply chain consolidation investment opportunities, while enabling faster de-leveraging of the balance sheet and providing additional financial flexibility.

Today’s update to Newell Brands’ dividend policy is aligned with the broader strategy refresh and management’s recommended capital allocation framework, with the dividend remaining an important priority going forward. The company plans to share additional details about the strategy refresh within the next few months.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, particularly those relating to future dividends, expected cash flow performance and generation, and the nature of future investments and de-leveraging, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include the factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005463r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005463/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.