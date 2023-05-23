Three small businesses have each been awarded $20,000 as part of the second annual Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Day, a moment designed to celebrate the success of U.S. small businesses and recognize the incredible impact they have in our communities. The day is part of %3Cb%3ESmall+Business+Success+Month%3C%2Fb%3E by Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit+Karma, and Mailchimp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005222/en/

Family Faith Transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

“The importance of small businesses in our communities is undeniable, but they often don’t get the recognition they deserve,” said Alex Chriss, EVP and GM, Small Business & Self Employed Group at Intuit. “We’re honored to spotlight these inspirational small business owners and the passion, commitment, and perseverance each of them has shown as they help strengthen the communities they serve.”

Each small business hero was nominated for their incredible commitment to serving their local communities in Louisiana, Georgia, and Michigan.

%3Cb%3EFamily+Faith+Transportation%3C%2Fb%3E (La Place, LA): Inspired by the experience of his own mother, Carlton Morris started Family Faith Transportation with the mission of giving increased mobility to the elderly and sick so they can access needed services across southern Louisiana. Today, Carlton and his small but mighty team provide comfortable transportation services, allowing their clients to maintain their dignity, independence, and ties to their communities.



“As a business owner, you have to wear a lot of different hats…I’m the owner, operations manager, I manage payroll and bookkeeping. When you try and do as much as we do for our community, there are so many challenges we face to keep us going,” said Carlton Morris. “It speaks volumes to be honored as a Hero out of so many other businesses, and shows to me my work is paying off.”





Inspired by the experience of his own mother, Carlton Morris started Family Faith Transportation with the mission of giving increased mobility to the elderly and sick so they can access needed services across southern Louisiana. Today, Carlton and his small but mighty team provide comfortable transportation services, allowing their clients to maintain their dignity, independence, and ties to their communities. %3Cb%3EMASS+Collective%3C%2Fb%3E (Atlanta, GA): Established in 2012, MASS Collective was formed to fill a specific gap for historically underrepresented and under-funded artists, makers, and artisans in Atlanta. Gabriella Mooney is the business’s Executive Director and Founder and aims to provide an inclusive workspace to support the city's rich culture of art and design. MASS Collective offers professional workshop memberships and classes for craftspeople and artisans of all levels and across a variety of disciplines and materials.



“This is really a magical moment for us,” said Gabriella Mooney. “One of the things I worry about is MASS Collective not existing anymore and being recognized in this way will help us continue to serve the Atlanta community and foster the talents of our local artisans and makers in an inclusive space, which is what is most important.”



%3Cb%3ENo+Fear+Cafe%3C%2Fb%3E (Detroit, MI): No Fear Cafe is a community learning center that provides fun and innovative educational programming to children and adults in marginalized communities. A strong believer in closing the learning gap, Founder and CEO Alicia McKay is focused on positively impacting educational opportunity in southeastern Michigan. No Fear Cafe offers a variety of STEM-based classes and other high-quality academic and work-readiness programming to help give members the confidence they need to excel.



“I am so thankful and grateful for this recognition,” said Alicia McKay. “A big focus for us is helping to equip our students with cutting edge technology which also comes with increased costs. This recognition and award will help with those costs and with staffing for our upcoming summer programming as we continue to support learning in our community.”

In addition to $20,000, to help support these Small Business Heroes’ continued success, each winner will receive a one-year subscription to several of Intuit’s solutions for small businesses, including Intuit+QuickBooks+Online, Intuit+Mailchimp+Premium, and Intuit+TurboTax+Full+Service+Business.

An Intuit QuickBooks survey found nearly 100% of U.S. consumers agree that small businesses go above and beyond for their customers and community, and 64% say small business owners are community heroes, but should get more recognition. Small businesses are viewed as the lifeblood of their community and 73% of respondents say small businesses make their community a better place to live, by creating a stronger sense of community and jobs.

Equally important is the impact the community has on small businesses themselves. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of small business owners say they would not survive without local community support. Recent+Intuit+QuickBooks+research also shows that small businesses foster economic growth within their communities, as nearly half (49%) of the suppliers they source the products and services they need to run their business from are other local businesses.

For more information about these heroes and Intuit’s Small Business Success Month, please visit here.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit+Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005222/en/