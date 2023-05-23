LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant*, today announced the return of fan-favorite Carnitas for a limited time. To celebrate, Del Taco is giving their Del Yeah!™ Rewards members early access to their Carnitas menu items on Wednesday, May 17, offering 30% OFF any Carnitas item for the day**. Plus, FREE Delivery on everything through Sunday, June 11***. Del Taco's slow-braised, shredded pork Carnitas are now available to order in popular menu items including the Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, Epic Torta™, Combo Burrito, and Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries.



"Our shredded pork Carnitas reinforces Del Taco’s commitment to our Del Taco® Better Mex® brand promise with ingredients such as fresh house-made guacamole, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-made pico de gallo, and house-grated cheddar cheese," said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Carnitas are back by popular demand and we hope our fans enjoy them while they last.”

Limited time Shredded Pork Carnitas menu items include:

A warm flour tortilla is stuffed with melt-in-your-mouth shredded pork carnitas, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce. Carnitas & Guac Epic Torta: A 7” toasted signature roll with a layer of slow-cooked beans made from scratch is topped with shredded pork carnitas, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and savory secret sauce.



To learn more about Del Taco’s Carnitas, additional menu items or to find the closest location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Offer valid Wednesday, 5/17/2023 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Limit one offer per guest. Discount applied to highest priced qualifying item. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

***Offer valid Wednesday, 5/17-Sunday, 6/11 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access Free Delivery promotion. $20 minimum purchase required. Delivery and digital service fees may apply. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

