Contract Management Becomes Newest Area of Business to Embrace the Power of Biometrics

58 minutes ago
Exciting, Novel Use Case for Biometric Authentication Empowers Organizations to Verify the Identity of All Stakeholders Involved in Contract Signings; Aware and Partner to Demonstrate at Seamless Middle East

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A contract management system helps organizations manage and streamline the entire contract process from beginning to end - efficiently creating, storing, tracking and analyzing contracts with suppliers, vendors, customers and partners. These systems can substantially reduce the manual paperwork process as well as the risk of errors, non-compliance and disputes. But as a foundation for maintaining the highest levels of document integrity, these systems must deliver foolproof identity verification for all stakeholders involved in contract signings - without slowing down or inconveniencing users.

“Because security infringements can result in extreme consequences, contract management systems should provide all the technologies needed to safeguard contracts from unauthorized loss, access or theft by outside or inside forces,” says Craig Herman, Aware’s chief revenue officer. “Malicious activities like corporate spying become all too simple when these systems rely on outdated authentication methods like passwords, which can be easily lost or stolen.”

“The solution is biometric authentication, which delivers the utmost in reliable and secure identity verification while maintaining fast, reliable user experiences. Contract management is a very compelling new frontier in which to apply this technology,” continues Herman.

To this end, Aware, Inc. ( AWRE) will be exhibiting at Seamless Middle East, May 23-24, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE, along with their partner, Middle East-based contract management platform Uqoud, in booth #G74. There, Aware and Uqoud will showcase Uqoud’s complete contract management solution powered by Knomi®, Aware’s industry-leading mobile biometric authentication framework. As a part of Uqoud’s contract management platform, Knomi enables Uqoud to onboard new users remotely using facial biometrics and identity verification, and continuously authenticate users through facial biometrics.

To learn more about Aware’s solutions, book an onsite meeting or stop by booth G74. To learn more without attending Seamless Middle East, book a virtual meeting.

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from all over the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://uqoud.com/

CONTACT
Company Contact                
Gina Rodrigues                                                        
Aware, Inc.                                                        
781-687-0300                                                                
[email protected]

