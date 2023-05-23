Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or “the Company”), a leader in the equipment rental industry, today released its 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report, highlighting the company’s progress on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report demonstrates Herc Rentals’ commitment to responsible ESG operating practices built upon a strong cultural foundation, a safety-first protocol, and a target-based approach to reducing the environmental impacts of its business activities.

“Our commitment to environmental stewardship and maintaining an inclusive and respectful workplace has long been part of Herc Rentals’ culture,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Silber. “I am pleased to report progress across our ESG priorities and a framework for our continued efforts to integrate sustainable and socially responsible practices across our operations and our supplier and customer relationships. This commitment is evident throughout our business.”

Key highlights detailed in Herc Rentals’ 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report include:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 17% from 2019 baseline, achieving 70% of the company’s goal of a 25% reduction by 2030.

Reduced non-toxic waste to landfill intensity by 20% from 2019 baseline, achieving 80% of the company’s goal of a 25% reduction by 2030.

A continued trend of annual safety improvement with a 2022 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.52, representing progress towards the company’s 2030 target of 0.49 or less.

An improved employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) for the fourth consecutive year, achieving a 2022 eNPS of 34.3%, an increase from 27.6% in 2021.

The launch of a new Voluntary Paid Time off program in 2023 to support the company’s 6,700 employees in volunteering in their communities.

Adoption of a new and expanded supplier survey in 2023 to ensure the company’s supply chain meets high standards of environmental and social responsibility.

Recognition as one of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies; earning the EcoVadis Silver Award for quality in sustainability management; receiving a Military Friendly® Employer Gold designation; and becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ in Canada.

To view the 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report and learn more about Herc Rentals’ ESG strategy, visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.hercrentals.com%2Fsustainability

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 364 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,700 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2022 total revenues were approximately $2.7 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

