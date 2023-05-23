Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Viatris Inc. ("Viatris") (NASDAQ: VTRS) investors who acquired securities between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until July 14, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint alleges that Viatris made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company's only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

