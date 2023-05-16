ALLEGIANT REPORTS APRIL 2023 TRAFFIC

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2023.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


April 2023

April 2022

Change

Passengers

1,511,309

1,515,579

(0.3 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,417,077

1,403,617

1.0 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,680,635

1,646,286

2.1 %

Load factor

84.3 %

85.3 %

(1.0) pts

Departures

10,468

10,349

1.1 %

Average stage length (miles)

911

901

1.1 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


April 2023

April 2022

Change

Passengers

1,524,420

1,525,921

(0.1 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,720,040

1,677,606

2.5 %

Departures

10,752

10,594

1.5 %

Average stage length (miles)

908

898

1.1 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

April 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.84

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA01121&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-april-2023-traffic-301825329.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

