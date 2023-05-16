Medit continues to see strong scanner adoption in Q1 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023

  • Medit intraoral scanner installation is growing at almost 50% vs PY
  • Medit Link serves as a key differentiator that has the potential to become the cornerstone of digital dentistry

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today that the number of intraoral scanner installations has increased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.

Medit first introduced its intraoral scanner to the market in 2018 with Medit i500 and has since broken down price barriers by offering scanners at less than half the price of competitors. Despite its affordability, the scanner has garnered positive word-of-mouth for its high precision and user-friendly features. The successor to the Medit i500, the Medit i700, was launched in 2021 and quickly became the best-selling scanner due to its precision and speed.

According to GB Ko, CEO of Medit, " At Medit, we take pride in our easy-to-use and accurate scanners, which continue to assist dentists on their journey towards digital practices. Our scanners are equipped with Medit Apps, which help to make digital dentistry more streamlined and accessible for both learning and practice."

Medit's software is a key competitive advantage for its intraoral scanning solutions. The company's Medit Link platform, which is becoming the standard for dental professionals and laboratories, offers a wide range of free dental apps that enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Medit Link is also highly integrated with other platforms, services, software, and hardware, providing a comprehensive solution for digital dentistry. Medit has also experienced a 44% growth in the number of Medit Link users in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Michael Lee, CTO of Medit, added, "Medit's software is a key differentiator for our intraoral scanning solutions. Our platform is also open for developers to create apps that can exchange data with Medit Link. This is how Medit is creating a digital dentistry platform that is changing the industry and providing innovative solutions to our customers."

Medit's affordable, high-quality digital dentistry solutions have led to a significant increase in the adoption of its intraoral scanners and Medit Link platform. As the industry evolves, Medit will continue to empower dental professionals with solutions that improve productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver exceptional patient care.

