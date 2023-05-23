Fashion apparel retailer Express%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announces today that global fashion authority, Rachel Zoe, will be taking on a new strategic role as Style Mentor for the Express Style Editor program. As Style Mentor, Zoe will consult with the brand on the expansion of its Style Editor program, bringing her expertise as a world-renowned fashion icon and businesswoman. Zoe will also work closely with the Express team and her own network to attract new Style Editors and nurture those already in the program through exclusive content and experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005365/en/

Express Announces Rachel Zoe In A New Role As Style Mentor (Photo: Business Wire)

“Rachel’s fashion credibility, business acumen and incredible sense of style solidified her as one of the world’s most recognizable names in fashion. She has been an integral part of our brand the past two years, and one of our most successful partnerships of 2022, with over 40B media impressions,” said Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so pleased to be working with Rachel in this new role as we continue to grow our Express Style Editor program.”

In her new role, Zoe will help Style Editors by sharing insider knowledge on how to succeed in the fashion world through personalized social media content, exclusive masterclass-style videos and more. Zoe’s expert insights will help Style Editors break into the industry – from learning how to cultivate an expansive network, building a clientele and fostering personal style to instill confidence through fashion. She will also help create recruiting tools and styling content only available to the Express Styling Community.

“I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with Express as the brand’s new Style Mentor and look forward to helping grow the Express Styling Community by sharing my experience and fashion knowledge,” said Rachel Zoe. “This program is unique because it gives aspiring stylists access to insider knowledge that is so beneficial to becoming experts in fashion and building a successful career in styling.”

Express is a brand with a purpose powered by a styling community. That purpose – We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression – has been brought to life through the brand’s diverse community of style enthusiasts. The Express Style Editor program launched in July 2021 and Zoe joined as Lead Stylist in November of that year. Since the launch of the partnership, the Company has seen significant growth in Style Editor recruitment and sales through the program.The program offers fashion enthusiasts a way to style themselves and their clients, inspire through their content and earn commission on sales of special seasonal assortments. Express Style Editors are equipped with the tools and knowledge to become the next generation of style experts through mentorship, coaching and skill-building programs – plus exclusive access to celebrity stylists Rachel Zoe and Tan France.

More information on the Express Style Editor program including how to become a Style Editor can be found at express.com%2Fbecomeaneditor. You can also follow the brand’s social channels @express @expressmen.

About EXPR

EXPR is a fashion retail company whose business includes an omnichannel operating platform, physical and online stores, and a multi-brand portfolio that includes Express and UpWest. The Express brand launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place. Today, Express is a brand with a purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. UpWest launched in 2019 with a purpose to Provide Comfort for People & Planet.

The Company has approximately 540 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app; and 13 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. EXPR is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information about our Company, please visit www.express.com%2Finvestors and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.

About Rachel Zoe

Co-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., CURATEUR, Rachel Zoe Collection and The Zoe Report, Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures

Rachel Zoe is an influential entrepreneur, creative director, stylist, philanthropist, editor, author, media personality, mother, and more renowned for her ability to inspire and transform. After achieving the highest recognition as a globally in-demand stylist, Zoe’s career catapulted to include an eponymous Bravo show, two New York Times bestselling books, and an online style destination where she currently serves as Editor-at-Large, plus an ever-growing list of philanthropic efforts and brand collaborations. In her role as Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Zoe serves as an active and engaged investor and advisor to an esteemed portfolio of brands. Among her latest endeavors, Zoe launched her new podcast, Climbing In Heels, as well as her luxury shopping membership, CURATEUR, which offers women from all over access to her world of curated style.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005365/en/