Mondelēz International Advances Its "Snacking Made Right" ESG Goals

1 hours ago
  • Confirms progress in mission to lead the future of more sustainable snacking
  • Reaffirms accelerated focus to provide transparent and measurable information for stakeholders on goals, policies, initiatives and programs through credible reporting
  • Continues to create long-term value for business through ongoing investments in sustainability priorities

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) today published its Fiscal Year 2022 Snacking Made Right Report, advancing progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities and delivering on the company’s mission to lead the future of snacking.

The report is part of the company’s wider goal to provide transparent, measurable information to its stakeholders on its ESG goals, policies, initiatives and programs, while seeking to amplify and accelerate the company’s sustainability vision of helping to create a future where together people and the planet thrive.

Last year, the company elevated sustainability as the fourth pillar of its long term growth strategy. This report illustrates Mondelēz International’s achievements thus far in building a more sustainable snacking company that will help to enable innovation and accelerated long-term growth, grounded in the best interests of its stakeholders.

“As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pure-play global snacking company, we are prioritizing key areas of Snacking Made Right so we can drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “I am proud that at Mondelēz International we are making progress toward achieving our vision at a time of considerable change and challenges. We are demonstrating our clear commitment to leading the future of snacking.”

This year’s Snacking Made Right report illustrates the company’s progress toward its 2025 goals, including sourcing more sustainable ingredients, helping reduce climate change, improving packaging, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, and supporting customers, colleagues and communities.

In the past year, the company made considerable headway towards its 2025 goals, including:

  • Focusing on more sustainable sourcing of key ingredients, lowering climate impact, respecting human rights and increasing packaging design for recyclability.
  • Building our pool of deep and diverse talent, making strong progress in our global DEI ambitions for colleagues, culture and communities.
  • Evolving our portfolio as we strive to meet a range of consumer nutrition and well-being choices, while promoting mindful portions and active lifestyles.

During 2022, Mondelēz International continued leading in helping to make cocoa right through Cocoa Life - our signature global cocoa sustainability program, with over 230,000 farmers participating as of end of 2022. The company also announced the next phase of Cocoa Life, backed by an additional $600 million through 2030, for a total of $1 billion investment since the start of the program, to increase its cocoa volume scale, aim to work with nearly 300,000 farmers by 2030, and accelerate its impact.

“At Mondelēz International, we are wholeheartedly committed to going further and faster in terms of sustainable growth and impact,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact and Sustainability Officer at Mondelēz International. “Building on our 2025 public goals, we have bold and targeted long-term ambitions which help us focus, accelerate and scale our efforts, and we are also putting a longer-term focus on working toward our 2050 goals of net zero carbon and packaging waste by supporting circular economies.”

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Maggie McKerr
+1 847 209 7701
[email protected]
