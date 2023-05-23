Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, announced that on May 15, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2023.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005312/en/

