PCI+Pal® announced today it has been named a finalist in The+Cloud+Security+Awards 2023 in the Best Security Compliance in Enterprise category.

In its first year, The+Cloud+Security+Awards program recognizes the latest advancements and innovations in cloud-based security solutions. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

Among the categories in its inaugural year were 'Best Cloud-Based Security Solution,' 'Data Protection Solution of the Year,' and 'Cloud Security Innovation of the Year,' recognizing the most important aspects of cloud security in today's digital landscape.

Jane Goodayle, CMO of PCI Pal comments, “We are honored to be named a finalist in the Best Security Compliance in Enterprise category for the inaugural edition of the Cloud Security Awards. This recognition affirms our dedication to delivering secure and innovative cloud solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to be listed alongside other nominees and eagerly await the final stage of the program.”

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, adds, “We are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Cloud Security Awards. The quantity and quality of the entries we received are a testament to the significance of cloud security. The finalists we have revealed today have passed through a rigorous initial round, demonstrating exceptional cloud-based products and solutions that help organizations stay secure.

“Our panel of judges was impressed by the level of innovation showcased by the entrants across all industries, and PCI Pal is a worthy finalist.”

For the full list of finalists, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2F2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists%2F. The winners of the Cloud Security Awards will be announced on June 13th, 2023.

The Cloud Security Awards program will continue to recognize excellence in cloud security in 2024. Dozens of organizations participated in the 2022-2023 edition, with entries originating from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and Asia.

The Cloud+Awards and The+SaaS+Awards are currently accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries. The SaaS Awards deadline is the second-to-last Friday in May.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud+Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2F.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS+Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The+Cloud+Security+Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2Fcloud-security-awards%2F.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Using patented technology, its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world's leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fpci-pal%2F.

