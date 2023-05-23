Fortune Brands Elects Amee Chande to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced it has elected Amee Chande as a Class I member of the Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2023, and for a term expiring at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005318/en/

Chande.jpg

Amee Chande (Photo: Business Wire)

“Amee has a strong executive background with large, global retailers. She is also experienced in helping companies to navigate technological disruption, and leading them to embrace technology-driven innovation that meets consumers’ needs,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “As Fortune Brands becomes an increasingly digitally enabled company focused on capturing supercharged opportunities, I am glad to bring Amee’s unique perspectives to our strategy, helping Fortune Brands to accelerate growth and create long term value.”

Chande has extensive board experience and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., an international generation, transmission and distribution utility company, Air Canada, the largest airline of Canada, and Thumbtack.com, an online solution that matches homeowners with local contractors. She is an advisory board member for LivingBridge, a midmarket private equity fund.

From 2020 to 2022, Chande led ChargePoint’s efforts to build its Fleet business’ electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In 2019, Chande was Chief Commercial Officer for Waymo, an autonomous driving technology subsidiary of Google LLC. From 2015 to 2018, she was a Managing Director at Alibaba Group, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, where she was leading its globalization strategy. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles with large, global retailers, including CEO for NutriCentre, CEO for Staples UK and Vice President of New Business at Wal-Mart USA. Chande began her career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Chande holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University, a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Fortune Brands’ Board of Directors is committed to board succession planning and refreshment. In the past four years, six new members have been added to the Board, broadening the group’s perspectives and skills and enhancing the Board’s diversity, leadership capabilities and expertise.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005318r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005318/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.