SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly-held Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona (OTC Pink: CETI), is pleased to announce an important addition to its advisory staff. The Company has signed a consulting agreement with Dr. Markus Miller, a 30 year plus veteran in the cattle, meat packing, dairy farms, and related industries. Dr. Miller has been the Distinguished Chair in Meat Science at Texas Tech for almost two decades and has received over $22 million in grants for research, teaching and scholarships during that time.

"I am excited to work with Cyber Enviro-Tech," said Dr. Miller. "Their cutting-edge technology and cost-effective approach to environmental solutions in the meatpacking industry aligns with my own passion for sustainability. I look forward to collaborating with their team and providing strategic guidance to help them achieve their goals of effectively remediating and recycling water especially in a water intensive industry like meat packing."

The meatpacking industry has long been known for its negative impact on the environment. The average processing plant uses between 1 million to 2 million gallons daily and there are over 2,000 meat packing companies nationwide. These facilities discharge water contaminated with blood, oil, grease, fats, ammonia, dangerous fecal bacteria, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria which create overwhelming issues for local water treatment plants to properly remediate.

"The early test results of water remediation and reuse are very encouraging, and we are excited to be working with such a distinguished veteran in the meatpacking industry to guide us in the large-scale implementation of our technology," said Kim Southworth, CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. "This industry has long been known for its damaging impact on the environment, but we are committed to developing sustainable solutions that will protect our planet for future generations. We are thrilled to have Dr. Miller on board since his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and implement cost effective solutions to the challenges facing this industry."

For more information on Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. and its mission to address environmental challenges with industrial wastewater, visit the Company's website at cyberenviro.tech.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. The Company does this by aggregating technologies amassed from around the world to produce proprietary water sanitization, desalination and oil/water separation systems to market. This enables CETI to clean many known water contamination issues that exist whether biological, chemical or radioactive while applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to monitor and adjust activity with instant data and metrics.

