United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it has earned the designation VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer+Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. Nearly 10 percent of United Rentals employees are military veterans.

This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 200 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.

“United Rentals, Inc. stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, United Rentals, Inc. distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended.”

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. Award results have been featured on CNBC, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

“We are honored to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. “We have a long standing commitment to veteran support, and this designation speaks volumes about the team work and culture at United Rentals.”

For more information about the culture or career opportunities at United Rentals, visit the United+Rentals+Career+site.

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS+Indexes+Employer+Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing+U.S.+Vets+Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran+Employment+Benchmarking+Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,465 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.99 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

