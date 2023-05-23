Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced the launch of the EZConnect platform, a new, versatile antenna design featuring 1-foot cables with standard connectors that connect seamlessly to a customizable cable harness. The first antenna to launch exclusively with the EZConnect configuration is Airgain’s innovative new MULTIMAX 5G fleet antenna. To coincide with the launch of EZConnect, Airgain also announced a new online configurator tool to help customers customize cable lengths and connectors to better meet their needs.

The EZConnect platform’s built-in flexibility reduces the number of antenna SKUs to choose from, enabling channel partners to stock EZConnect antennas more easily. This minimizes the impact of lead times and minimum order quantities (MOQs) with better availability to meet customer demand and increased configuration options. In addition, if a standard cable harness does not work with a customer’s unique installation requirements, a custom cable harness can be ordered with as little as a one-week lead time, minimizing the wait time for installation.

“We are extremely excited about the versatility of EZConnect,” said Brian Critchfield, Vice President of Global Marketing for Airgain. “By separating the antenna from the cable harness, this new design facilitates a seamless connection to a wide variety of configurations and simplifies the installation process for our many installers and upfitters. And, using our new online configurator tool, our customers can easily configure the right EZConnect to fit their needs.”

Airgain also announced that it now accepts orders for MULTIMAX 5G, the company’s newest addition to its 5G fleet antenna portfolio. MULTIMAX 5G is a rugged, low-profile, outdoor shark-fin antenna with up to seven elements. It offers the ideal solution for customers who need the right combination of high-performance and wireless flexibility, including LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, and GNSS. For applications that need even higher performance, two MULTIMAX 5G antennas can be installed to facilitate 4x4 MIMO 5G NR, increasing isolation and diversity to improve the quality and reliability of the wireless connection. Like all of Airgain’s fleet antennas, the MULTIMAX 5G comes with Airgain’s industry-leading 5-year limited warranty.

In addition to the MULTIMAX 5G, the EZConnect configuration will be available for CENTURION™ 4G and 5G, MULTIMAX 4G, and M2MAX®, but will also come standard with most new product releases. Given potential demand, Airgain is encouraging its customers to pre-order now to help ensure on-time delivery. “Ultimately, EZConnect will allow for made-to-order cable harnesses with as little as one week lead time from a U.S. factory, but our first priority will be to focus on pre-orders as production continues to scale to meet demand,” said Critchfield.

For more details on the MULTIMAX 5G antenna, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airgain.com%2Fproducts%2Fmultimax-5g%2F

For an example of the configurator tool, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airgain.com%2Fantenna-builder%2F%3Fpn%3DMF5G

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our product offering includes three distinct sub-brands. Airgain Embedded represents our embedded modems, antennas, and development kits that are designed to help design teams bring connected products to market quickly. Airgain Integrated represents our fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as our asset trackers and AirgainConnect® platform, that help solve connectivity issues in an organization’s operating environment. Airgain Antenna+ represents our external antennas, such as our fleet and Internet of Things (IoT) antennas, that help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, EZConnect, MULTIMAX 4G and 5G, CENTURION 4G and 5G, M2MAX, and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Forward-Looking Statements

