ABCS Insights Announced as Measurement Partner for Warner Bros. Discovery, Focusing on Full Funnel Measurement

1 hours ago
ABCS Insights, a leading ad effectiveness analytics company, today announced that it has been selected as a measurement partner for Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment company, to further demonstrate greater attribution and efficacy of advertising campaigns. As part of the partnership, ABCS Insights will focus on providing full funnel measurement, with a particular emphasis on bottom of funnel KPIs such as sales (online and offline), retail visits, web visits, and search effects. ABCS will be leveraging its proprietary DataCube, the largest single-source database of consumer and business activity harmonized to measure premium video advertising, to help Warner Bros. Discovery get the most value from its media and intellectual property assets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to provide comprehensive measurement solutions," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO of ABCS Insights. "Our full funnel approach is designed to help businesses like Discovery gain a deeper understanding of the holistic value of their campaigns, from immediate revenue generation to long-term perception changes.”

As part of the partnership, ABCS Insights will provide Warner Bros. Discovery with a range of measurement services, including studying and analysis of brand, consideration, and sales. ABCS Insights' proprietary technology and analytics tools will enable Discovery to gain a more comprehensive view of the customer journey and make data-driven decisions that optimize campaign effectiveness and drive business growth.

“We’re excited to partner with a variety of innovative companies to better measure and evaluate the attribution and efficacy of advertising campaigns, including ABCS Insights,” said Andrea Zapata, EVP, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights at Warner Bros. Discovery. “It’s so important to allow our advertisers to see the full funnel impact of their investment across our premium storytelling, and we look forward to empowering the marketplace to improve their impact among consumers through these insights.”

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based advertising measurement. Utilizing a cookie-free and PII-free approach, ABCS has worked with over 100 top brands in CPG, financial, QSR, travel and automotive. ABCS Insights allows clients to get real world outcomes fast, to quickly pivot media buys and messaging.

For more information, visit ABCS Insights' website at www.abcsinsights.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230513005017/en/

