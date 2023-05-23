Franklin Templeton today announced the appointment of Ronan Murphy as Senior Vice President, Consultant Advisor, US+Institutional. In his new role, Murphy will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with institutional consultants in the Midwest region.

“Ronan joins an experienced team, and we’re excited to draw on the knowledge he brings from his decades of working in global consultant relations. We are fortunate to have someone of Ronan’s caliber to help us deliver the quality service and high-conviction capabilities institutional consultants and their clients expect from Franklin Templeton,” said Mike Foley, Head of US Institutional.

Murphy, who is based outside of Chicago, will report to Jamie Gordon, Senior Vice President and Head of US Consultant Relations, who is responsible for consulting firm relationships in the East region. He will also work alongside Chris Walton, Vice President, Consultant Advisor, also part of Gordon’s team, who is responsible for consulting firm relationships in the West region.

Gordon and his consultant relations team are part of Foley’s broader US Institutional team, which also includes institutional direct sales and relationship management teams. Foley also serves as an essential liaison to institutional distribution leaders at the firm’s independent specialist investment managers.

Murphy has over 25 years of financial industry experience. He spent 17 years at Lazard Asset Management where he most recently served as Director of Consultant Relations covering global and US-based investment consultants. Prior to that, Murphy had various responsibilities at Bank of Ireland Asset Management (BIAM), including holding portfolio specialist, consultant relations and institutional sales roles. Murphy earned a BA (Hons) degree from Liverpool John Moore’s University.

Murphy’s appointment follows the additions of Barbara+Ziegler+and+Tim+Quagliarello, Senior Vice President, Client Advisors, focused on managing and growing partnerships with existing and prospective institutional clients, and John+Ivanac, Senior Vice President, Consultant & Client Advisor, focused on connecting institutional consultants and clients with the firm’s alternative investment capabilities, as well as Gordon, to Foley’s US Institutional team during the past year.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

