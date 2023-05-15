Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Offers Guests New, Convenient Catering Options for Every Summer Occasion

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEBANON, Tenn., May 15, 2023

New Family Meal, Catering Offerings Feature Sirloin Steak Tips, Barrel Cheeseburger Sliders, Plus Seasonal Sides

LEBANON, Tenn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® adds new Sirloin Steak Tips Bundle and Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter to its catering menu just in time for summer holiday gatherings with family and friends. Alongside new catering additions, guests can pick up or have delivered a new Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket prepared and ready to serve to the whole family. Whether hosting a summer celebration for the whole neighborhood or needing a simple weeknight meal for the family, Cracker Barrel has an abundance of homestyle meals for everyone to enjoy.

CrackerBarrel_CateringBundle_SteakTips_2023.jpg

"At Cracker Barrel our goal is to offer guests a variety of hassle-free homestyle family meal and catering options"

"With all the summer gathering moments approaching, at Cracker Barrel our goal is to offer guests a variety of hassle-free homestyle family meal and catering options to ease the stress of hosting gatherings, whether small or large," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Innovation Thomas Yun. "This season's additions, like our new Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle and Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket offer guests hearty portions and appeal to the types of meals everyone craves to enjoy during the summer, without all the hassle."

With plenty of new, craveable catering additions, there is something for everyone to share the care with family and friends around the table this summer including:

  • New! Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle: For a catering option, try the Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle which comes with a hearty portion of Cracker Barrel's Sirloin Steak Tips with garlic butter glaze and served with two or three country sides and choice of biscuits or corn muffins.
  • New! Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter: Leave the grilling to Cracker Barrel this summer with the Cheeseburger Slider Platter catering option that includes 10 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with ketchup, mayo, mustard and pickles.
  • New! Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket: Includes choices the whole family will enjoy, like Sirloin Steak Tips, served with garlic butter glaze, plus 10 hand-breaded fried or grilled chicken tenders. Comes with a choice of two country sides, buttermilk biscuits and a choice of dipping sauce.
  • Summer Sides and Beverages: No meal is complete without Cracker Barrel's signature catering sides and refreshing beverages. For a limited time, enjoy the return of a classic summer side dish, seasoned corn on the cob, or select another fan favorite like mac n' cheese, coleslaw and green beans – available for selecting alongside a catering bundle or picking up a la carte. Before checking out, add on a half-gallon of Strawberry Lemonade, a sweet refreshment perfect for enjoying after a hot summer day.

Those looking for more craveable options to help celebrate summer can pick from the variety of other catering menu options like the Build Your Own Homestyle Chicken Sandwich Bar featuring Cracker Barrel's signature Homestyle Fried Chicken, plus toppings or the Tenders Trio Platter served with choice of three different chicken tenders: plain, sweet n' smoky maple bacon and new Kick'n Buffalo Ranch. For more information on Cracker Barrel's catering options or to place an order for your next summer gathering visit crackerbarrel.com/catering.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:
Media Relations
615-235-4135
[email protected]

CrackerBarrel_CateringPlatter_CburgerSliders_2023.jpg

CrackerBarrel_SummerCateringSides_2023.jpg

CrackerBarrel_SteakTipsnTenders_FamilyMealBasket_2023.jpg

Cracker_Barrel_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL00799&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-offers-guests-new-convenient-catering-options-for-every-summer-occasion-301825118.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00799&Transmission_Id=202305160906PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00799&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.