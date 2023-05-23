The students of Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. ALVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 18 at 1 PM.

“Over the years, Alabama Virtual Academy students have thrived during times when students around the country struggled. Now it’s time to recognize all of their hard work and celebrate their futures,” said ALVA Head of School Melanie Barkley. “We’re so proud of all their accomplishments and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 170 graduates and approximately 54 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $88,000 worth of college scholarships.

H. Halgreen is ALVA’s 2023 valedictorian and will be participating in a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after graduation. H. Rutland is the class salutatorian and will be attending art school in the fall. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be Kenneth+Kelly, a Eufaula High School alumnus.

Alabama Virtual Academy’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

While students across Alabama were struggling to keep up during the pandemic, ALVA students were thriving with access to a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. As a result, enrollment increased by nearly 100% from pre-COVID years.

Alabama Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Alabama Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 18 at 1 PM

WHERE: Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl, 1037 Pelham Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Melanie Barkley at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Alabama Virtual Academy

Alabama Virtual Academy is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Eufaula City Schools. As part of the Alabama public school system, ALVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ALVA visit alva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005066/en/