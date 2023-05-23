Willdan's LoadSEER Software Selected by SMUD for Electric Grid Planning and Forecasting

Willdan+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) has competitively selected Integral Analytics’ LoadSEER software to support distribution grid planning and forecasting. The five-year contract includes software licensing, maintenance, and support for all levels of implementation. The contract was signed in March and discussed during Willdan’s Q1 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call. Integral Analytics is Willdan’s software subsidiary.

“As we plan for future improvements to our electric grid, it’s important that we have a reliable, modern tool for geospatial load forecasting,” said Harry Marks, Manager of Distribution Planning for SMUD. “LoadSEER integrates with our existing software, and it will inform our planning of the distribution system facilities as we move toward our 2030 Clean Energy Vision while maintaining SMUD’s reputation of highly reliable service as demand continues to grow in the Sacramento region due to development, electrification, and electric vehicle adoption.”

Sheikh Hassan, Principal Distribution System Engineer added, “Engineers are tackling a fast-changing utility landscape driven by a variety of DERs and electrification. A forecasting tool like LoadSEER that provides a more granular analysis is key for our Distribution Planning Engineers’ tool bag.”

“SMUD joins a rapidly growing number of utilities using our platform to support their distribution planning teams,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “We are excited to be working closely with a large, industry-leading municipal utility like SMUD to help them determine the least-cost and most reliable grid strategies that will support their aggressive decarbonization targets.”

About the Sacramento Municipal Utility District

As the nation's sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity to Sacramento County for more than 75 years. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies, and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. Today, SMUD's power supply is on average about 50 percent carbon free and SMUD has a goal to reach zero carbon in its electricity production by 2030. For more information on SMUD's Zero Carbon Plan and its customer programs, visit www.smud.org.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

