NEW YORK, May 16, 2023

Legal & Regulatory division to host a solution lab session on efficiently creating better legal outcomes for corporate legal professionals

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Michele Alwin, Associate Director of Product Management and product owner at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will speak at this year's CLOC Global Institute (CGI). The session, titled "Solution Lab: Working Together to Create Better, More Efficient Legal Outcomes for Corporate Legal", will take place at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 18, at 9:30 am PT. Wolters Kluwer is one of the 2023 event's Diamond tier sponsors.

Alwin will be joined by Olga De Stefanis, Manager of Legal Operations at Healthpeak Properties, Inc. They will discuss how Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's all-in-one workflow and productivity solution for corporate law departments, helps legal operations professionals create better outcomes and bring speed and efficiency to overall legal output. De Stefanis will also talk about how Legisway has helped her meet her legal operations objectives.

"Corporate legal professionals are faced with countless operational challenges in their day-to-day work, and solutions like Legisway help enhance their productivity and efficiency," said Alwin. "I'm pleased to join Olga and share our insights and best practices with the audience around the challenges of corporate legal departments and opportunities that today's technology provides."

Legisway is a powerful, intuitive solution which streamlines a wide range of workflows for corporate law departments. The solution offers true flexible enterprise legal information management that can be customized with an industry focus, helping the corporate law department collaborate with the business and minimize risk. With collaboration at the core of the solution, Legisway enables legal professionals to organize requests of legal services coming from business and operations, and to facilitate internal and external work and communication via in-app chat and messaging, a self-service portal, and configurable workflows.

"With many technology advancements, the turnaround speed of doing business has increased dramatically, prompting in-house legal teams to review the velocity of their services. Legisway serves Healthpeak Properties' legal team's needs in data management with its agile, intuitive, modern, and easy to use system, and I am delighted to share my experience at CLOC Global Institute," said De Stefanis.

Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) is a member-run organization made up of active legal operations professionals, each one devoted to driving innovation and positive change within the industry. CLOC provides education, networking, and collaboration opportunities to in-house legal professionals worldwide, creating a wealth of actionable content to promote the development and standardization of practices that reduce costs and streamline operations. CGI is the leading event that brings together the entire legal ecosystem to focus on legal innovation and transformation.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

