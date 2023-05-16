PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Virginia, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), and Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA) announced that Aetna provided a total of $7.3 million in value-based care incentive payments to 22 Federally Qualified Health Centers, also known as Community Health Centers, in Virginia. The funds aim to help health centers improve quality of care by enabling their population health management programs and increasing screenings for diabetes as well as breast, cervical and colon cancers.

"Harmful disparities exist in health outcomes among minorities, the poor and those who live in rural communities," says Tracy Douglas, CEO of Virginia Community Healthcare Association. "Those disparities, often related to social determinants of health, lead to suffering and death in patients, despite many having received intervention from our health centers. When VCHA learned that Aetna shared our desire to address these challenges, we saw an opportunity to facilitate conversations with our membership. As a result, most of our member health centers secured funds to bolster their capabilities to drive quality outcomes."

Value-based care arrangements align provider reimbursement with achieving health care quality measures and reducing health care costs and enable providers to share in the cost savings. The health centers will use the funds primarily to modernize their electronic medical records and join VCHA's population health platform, enabling them to broadly improve patient care, health outcomes and in some cases, enhance their in-house cancer screening capabilities.

"Community Health Centers provide immeasurable value to the communities and members they serve – they enable access to care that otherwise would not exist for many under-resourced populations," said Joel Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Virginia. "The health centers also provide more than just health care services; they provide education and care that empowers people to have more control of their health. We feel confident this partnership will drive improved health outcomes for our members, as well as increase access to important health screenings and other preventive care services."

"Thanks to the incredible work of Virginia Community Health Centers and Aetna Better Health, our rural and under-resourced communities across the Commonwealth will receive more funds, support, and resources to improve patient care and health outcomes," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "We've seen their transformative partnership at work in the Petersburg community, hosting over 25 community events. Through these important measures in Petersburg and across the Commonwealth, we are that much closer to a healthier Virginia."

"Community Health Centers operate on razor-thin margins," added Douglas. "The funds provided through these incentives allow our health centers to move closer to value-based care without diverting operational dollars from patient care."

About Virginia Community Healthcare Association

Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA), established in 1980, is a non-profit membership organization that serves as the primary care association for Virginia's thirty community health centers and look-alike health centers. VCHA's mission is to advocate on behalf of, educate and elevate our member health centers, enhancing their ability to provide affordable, accessible, quality healthcare to the communities they serve regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.vcha.org.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of under-resourced populations, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contacts

Aetna

Robert Joyce

[email protected]

Virginia Community Healthcare Association

Joseph Stevens

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-community-health-centers-and-aetna-better-health-virginia-team-up-to-improve-cancer-outcomes-in-under-resourced-communities-301825545.html

SOURCE CVS Health