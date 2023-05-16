Dotdash Meredith Launches D/Cipher, a Transformative Intent-Targeting Tool for Advertising

32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith (DDM), the largest publisher in America, today launched D/Cipher, a groundbreaking ad targeting tool that makes intent-based targeting at scale a reality, without cookies. D/Cipher connects advertisers to consumers in key moments of intent – as they make decisions, take action, and pursue their passions across DDM's more than 40 iconic brands, on all devices and platforms. Critically, D/Cipher unlocks Apple (iOS) audiences that have been unreachable by advertising cookies for the past two years, estimated at more than 50% of U.S. digital users.

Developed and built by a world-class data science team based on billions of proprietary consumer interactions and content signals, D/Cipher identifies and harnesses consumer intent associated with every piece of DDM's expert-created, actionable, and brand-safe content. D/Cipher allows marketers to connect directly with consumers across all trusted DDM brands, like Allrecipes, PEOPLE, BHG, Byrdie, InStyle, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, Travel & Leisure, Southern Living, Verywell, The Spruce, and Investopedia. DDM brands help 30 million people each day, and D/Cipher gets smarter with each interaction.

"At DDM, our billions of historical consumer signals offer a unique window into how people make decisions and the intent behind their actions," said Joetta Gobell, PhD, SVP, Data Strategy and Insights at DDM. "D/Cipher uniquely translates user intent into targetable marketing segments so advertisers can reach the right person at the right time with the right message, at scale," she said.

As part of the launch, DDM is also announcing the new Dotdash Meredith Performance Guarantee. For marketers using D/Cipher Intent Targeting, DDM will guarantee a performance lift vs. cookie-based or other based audience-based targeting.

"The biggest problem with online advertising today is that cookies don't work and are going away," said Neil Vogel, CEO at DDM. "We are the only publisher able to combine iconic brands, scale, and intent-driven data to solve this. We can now target based on user needs and intent in a way that is markedly superior to cookie or audience-based targeting. And we guarantee it."

For more on D/Cipher, visit dotdashmeredith.com/advertising.

About Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith is the largest print and digital publisher in America. Nearly 200 million people trust us each month to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business ofIAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith

