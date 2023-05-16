Early Feedback is Positive as Holland America Line Installs SpaceX's Starlink on First Ship in Alaska

Next generation of internet launches on Koningsdam with preliminary success

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line guests and crew have begun using next generation internet with the introduction of SpaceX's Starlink on its Pinnacle Class ship Koningsdam, now sailing in Alaska. The technology was installed during an April drydock and has been operating for four weeks.

Starlink is the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology aimed at providing faster and more reliable Wi-Fi on a global scale. This is particularly important for internet access on ships in Alaska where weather interference and blockage from structures and mountains can challenge traditional technology.

"For our guests and our team members, maintaining the connectivity they are accustomed to at home is an important part of the cruise experience," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "Added bandwidth means our guests can share the joys of exploring Alaska in real time and our team can stay in touch with their loved ones back home."

Since receiving the new technology, Koningsdam has sailed an 18-day cruise roundtrip from Vancouver to Hawaii and has begun sailing its 7-day Alaska Inside Passage voyages from Vancouver, including Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway.

"While it's early in our usage, the feedback from guests and team members has been very positive so far," said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. "We're hearing from guests that emails and social media are performing well, and team members tell us that internet calls home to loved ones are much stronger. That's a connection that means a lot."

"High-speed, low-latency internet is critical to our modern lifestyle. We're excited that Holland America Line is seeing strong results in Alaska," said Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for Starlink. "And we look forward to helping Holland America Line and other Carnival Corporation ships continue to bring the connectivity experience for their guests and crew into the modern age."

Koningsdam sails with the Starlink internet capability this summer on over 20 voyages from Vancouver to Alaska's ports. Further ships will add the technology later this year with the goal of Starlink being available across the full Holland America Line fleet.

About Holland America Line
Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

