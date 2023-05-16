PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: CPG) advises that it has shut-in its Kaybob Duvernay production due to the ongoing Alberta wildfires. A portion of this production was recently reactivated in the prior week, however Crescent Point is temporarily shutting back-in the remainder of its 45,000 boe/d of production in the area as a precautionary measure due to changing wildfire conditions. No damage has been reported to the Company's assets.

Crescent Point continues to work with local officials, regulators, and industry partners to ensure everyone's safety in the area and plans to restart production once permitted to do so. The Company will provide another update to this evolving situation when appropriate.

Crescent Point continues to thank its staff, industry partners, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.

