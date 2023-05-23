Alphabet: Bill Ackman's AI Bet

Renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has positioned himself at the forefront of the technological revolution. In a strategic move that reflects his confidence in artificial intelligence's growth potential, the guru's 13F filing for the first quarter shows he established a substantial stake in Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial) ( GOOGL, Financial), Google's parent company.

This bold move comes as Alphabet intensifies its focus on AI technologies, unveiling groundbreaking initiatives that have captivated the market. As the lines between technology and business blur, Ackman's investment underscores the transformative power of AI and its profound impact on shaping the future of industries. In this discussion, I will explore the rationale behind his bullish bet and its implications for Alphabet and the broader AI landscape.

A new stake in Alphabet

Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, revealed its investment in Alphabet earlier this week. Its equity portfolio update disclosed the purchase of 2.2 million Class A shares and 8.1 million Class C shares during the first quarter.

Notably, the investment aligns with Alphabet's current AI endeavors, which have garnered significant attention and propelled its market value by a staggering $131 billion. At a recent developer conference, the company unveiled groundbreaking AI initiatives, including AI Snapshot for Google Search and the introduction of PaLM 2, a cutting-edge language tool.

Further, Ackman's interest in AI extends beyond financial gains. He favors the continued development of artificial intelligence, warning against any interruptions that could impede progress and negatively impact national security. This stance contrasts him with figures like Elon Musk, who have called for temporary halts in development.

At the same time, Pershing Square made strategic adjustments to its portfolio by reducing its holdings of consumer-facing brands such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. ( CMG, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT, Financial) and Lowe's Companies Inc. ( LOW, Financial). However, the fund maintained its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR, Financial), holding a steady stake of 24.2 million shares.

Overall, by strategically investing in Alphabet's AI-focused ventures, Ackman has once again demonstrated his ability to identify promising trends and capitalize on emerging technologies. This move reinforces his reputation as a savvy investor and underscores AI's growing importance in shaping the future of technology and business.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Pershing Square's investment approach

Regarding portfolio allocation, most of Pershing Square Holdings' investments are typically directed toward eight to 12 core holdings. These holdings primarily consist of large, publicly traded companies in North America, characterized by their liquidity and substantial market capitalization.

Ackman's hedge fund strongly emphasizes identifying high-quality businesses that exhibit resilience, limited downside risks and a consistent generation of cash flow. In some instances, the investment manager proactively seeks to instigate transformative changes in management, operations and governance, aiming to unlock substantial and enduring shareholder value.

Additionally, the firm's strategy is centered on meticulous risk management, which is achieved through a careful selection of investments and thoughtful portfolio construction. The focus is on identifying one to three new core investments annually, ensuring a deliberate and measured approach to expanding the portfolio. Additionally, the investment manager may utilize hedging strategies to mitigate potential downside risks associated with market fluctuations or to seize unique profit opportunities with favorable risk-reward ratios.

Overall, through strategic decision-making and commitment to prudent investment practices, Pershing Square aims to deliver long-term value and capitalize on market dynamics while carefully managing risk.

Perspective on AI

The perspective offered by Pershing Square on AI in its 2022 annual letter is a cautious one, recognizing the potential benefits and risks associated with this rapidly advancing technology. Acknowledging AI's disruptive capabilities and potential to threaten global security demonstrates an understanding of the possible negative consequences.

Additionally, the firm's commitment to comprehending the impact of AI on its portfolio companies and exploring its application within its own businesses indicates a proactive approach to staying ahead of the curve. This demonstrates a willingness to adapt and embrace emerging technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

Recognizing that there are no foolproof hedges against the economic and geopolitical risks posed by AI and other factors is a sobering acknowledgment of the complexities of today's world. The focus on owning businesses that have historically demonstrated resilience in the face of significant challenges is a reasonable approach to mitigating risk. By emphasizing companies with wide economic and geopolitical moats and strong balance sheets, Pershing Square aims to position itself for long-term success and weather the uncertainties of the modern world.

However, it is important to note the information provided by Pershing Square does not delve deeply into the specific strategies or mechanisms it employs to identify companies with solid moats or stress test their resilience. Additionally, while investment selection is highlighted as a risk mitigation strategy, the specific criteria or methodologies are not elaborated upon in this selection process.

Forward-looking assessment

Ackman's stake in Alphabet benefits from the continued growth and dominance of AI technologies. The company's dedication to AI development and its recent groundbreaking initiatives indicate a strong trajectory in this field. Moreover, as AI increasingly integrates into various industries and applications, Alphabet's expertise and investments in this area can further propel its market value.

With Ackman's interest in AI extending beyond financial gains, he may also contribute to shaping the technology's development and responsible implementation. In addition, his advocacy for continued AI progress while acknowledging potential risks demonstrates a forward-thinking perspective on the potential of this transformative technology.

Considering Pershing Square's cautious approach to risk management and emphasis on resilient businesses, Ackman's investment in Alphabet aligns with its strategy. By focusing on high-quality companies with solid market positions and strong balance sheets, Pershing Square aims to mitigate risks and position itself for long-term success.

Takeaway

In conclusion, as Alphabet further establishes itself as a leader in AI, Ackman's stake could prove to be a wise move. The growing importance of AI in shaping the future of technology and business presents significant opportunities for both Alphabet and Pershing Square. The guru's ability to identify and capitalize on promising trends, combined with Alphabet's AI-driven growth potential, sets the stage for a potentially fruitful partnership.