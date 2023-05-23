American Water Announces Recipients of 2023 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced recipients of the annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards were distributed nationwide to eight college-bound students of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields.

Out of 53 submitted applications, an independent, third-party organization selected eight high school seniors based on their outstanding records, academic honors, participation in extracurricular activities and teacher recommendations. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded for one year and may be renewed for up to three years based on the student’s academic progress.

Below are the eight scholarship award recipients and American Water employees:

  • Zoe Jarvis – Jonathan Jarvis, Manager, Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, West Virginia American Water
  • Holly McGee – Kristina McGee, Director, Engineering, Virginia American Water and Maryland American Water
  • Elijah Pawelek – Barry Pawelek, Senior Manager, External Communications, American Water
  • Eleanor Schuler – Ryan Schuler, Manager, Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, Illinois American Water
  • Gabriela Shulman – Dorothy Baiocco-Shulman, Specialist, Operations, American Water Contract Services Group
  • Bryson Sutton – Tyronne Sutton, Wastewater Operator, Missouri American Water
  • Kaylee Wilson – Brandon Wilson, Field Service Representative, Tennessee American Water
  • Michael Yang – Jian Yang, Manager, Engineering, American Water

The American Water Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1991 in honor of former American Water president, James V. LaFrankie, who demonstrated the value he placed on college education by earning a degree at Georgetown University night school while working days at the Alexandria Virginia Water Company, now known as Virginia American Water. After that, LaFrankie excelled, climbing the ladder to increasingly responsible positions over his 44-year career with American Water, retiring as the company’s president in 1991.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

