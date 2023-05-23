American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced recipients of the annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards were distributed nationwide to eight college-bound students of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields.

Out of 53 submitted applications, an independent, third-party organization selected eight high school seniors based on their outstanding records, academic honors, participation in extracurricular activities and teacher recommendations. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded for one year and may be renewed for up to three years based on the student’s academic progress.

Below are the eight scholarship award recipients and American Water employees:

Holly McGee – Kristina McGee, Director, Engineering, Virginia American Water and Maryland American Water

The American Water Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1991 in honor of former American Water president, James V. LaFrankie, who demonstrated the value he placed on college education by earning a degree at Georgetown University night school while working days at the Alexandria Virginia Water Company, now known as Virginia American Water. After that, LaFrankie excelled, climbing the ladder to increasingly responsible positions over his 44-year career with American Water, retiring as the company’s president in 1991.

