HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced new additions to its annual INBOUND conference taking place September 5-8 in Boston, Massachusetts. INBOUND is the premier conference that brings together business, marketing, and sales leaders to network, learn, and grow. This year, HubSpot is excited to bring an all-star lineup of industry-spanning icons, marketing and sales leaders, wellness experts, and acclaimed authors to INBOUND’s biggest stage. In addition, HubSpot will host its first-ever startup pitch competition that will take place onsite on September 7.

“From our global community of attendees and partners to our inspiring speakers, INBOUND is centered around the idea that human connection drives transformative growth, meaningful conversations, and actionable insights,” said Kat Tooley, VP of Global Events and Experiential Marketing at HubSpot. “INBOUND has become a cornerstone event of the industry and we’re thrilled to continue delivering unforgettable experiences and shining a light on some of the brightest minds in marketing, sales, service, and operations. Now in its eleventh year, we’re looking forward to bringing INBOUND back as a fully immersive, in-person event while continuing to serve our digital audiences with a free live stream on our HubSpot YouTube channel.”

The 2023 INBOUND lineup includes a wide range of inspiring speakers that span industries, interests and fields, including:

Reese Witherspoon : Actor, Producer, Founder - Hello Sunshine

: Actor, Producer, Founder - Hello Sunshine Andrew Huberman : Neurobiology Professor & Host - Huberman Lab Podcast

: Neurobiology Professor & Host - Huberman Lab Podcast Derek Jeter : Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and National Baseball HOF Inductee - Turn 2 Foundation

: Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and National Baseball HOF Inductee - Turn 2 Foundation Steven Bartlett : Entrepreneur & Host of the UK’s #1 Podcast - “The Diary of a CEO”

: Entrepreneur & Host of the UK’s #1 Podcast - “The Diary of a CEO” Guy Raz : Author, Radio Personality & Journalist - “How I Built This”

: Author, Radio Personality & Journalist - “How I Built This” Morgan DeBaun : Founder & CEO - Blavity, Inc. and AfroTech

: Founder & CEO - Blavity, Inc. and AfroTech Kim Scott : Author - Radical Candor

: Author - Radical Candor Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure : Chief Communications Officer & Co-Founder - Schure Media Group

: Chief Communications Officer & Co-Founder - Schure Media Group Sinead Bovell : Futurist & Founder - WAYE

: Futurist & Founder - WAYE Sam Jacobs : Founder & CEO - Pavilion

: Founder & CEO - Pavilion Yamini Rangan : CEO - HubSpot

: CEO - HubSpot Dharmesh Shah : Co-Founder and CTO - HubSpot

: Co-Founder and CTO - HubSpot Brian Halligan : Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson - HubSpot

: Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson - HubSpot Andy Pitre: EVP, Product - HubSpot

In addition to the new slate of speakers and in an effort to further HubSpot’s support of the startup ecosystem, HubSpot+for+Startups is teaming up with HubSpot+Ventures to host INBOUND’s first-ever “Million Dollar Pitch” competition. The two HubSpot teams will select and fly six startup founders (or co-founders) to INBOUND to present their businesses to a distinguished panel of experts from the startup and investor community including HubSpot leaders Chief Marketing Officer, Kipp Bodnar, and Head of HubSpot Ventures, Brandon Greer, along with Sarah Hodges, GP of Pillar VC, Lily Lyman, GP at Underscore VC, Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner at Backstage Capital. The panel of experts will then select one top presenter to be considered for an investment from HubSpot Ventures of up to one million dollars.

To be considered for the pitch competition, companies must:

Have raised a pre-seed or at the highest level, a seed B round

Have potential to deliver unique value to the HubSpot community

Be building a leading SaaS-based product

Embody values in HubSpot’s Customer+Code and Culture+Code

Be a business entity incorporated in the U.S.

The contest and event present startups with an opportunity to gain brand visibility and connect with potential investors, accelerators, and partners, while accessing all of INBOUND’s world-class content. Startup founders are encouraged to submit applications here now until they close on June 9, 2023.

Join HubSpot in September to experience the brand-new pitch competition, 200+ speakers, 180+ sessions (with over 100 more sessions being announced soon!), unparalleled networking and community-building opportunities, and much more. Check out current sessions here and register+for+INBOUND+today.

