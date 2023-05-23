Knowledge 2023 -- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced new generative AI capabilities for the Now Platform to help deliver faster, more intelligent workflow automation. The new solutions—ServiceNow Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search—expand ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality with built-in capabilitiesthat apply the power of generative AI to enterprise applications.

With these solutions, companies can expect to reduce costs while driving higher productivity, smarter experiences, and faster time to value. Additionally,ServiceNow and Microsoft also expanded their existing strategic partnership to connect the Now Platform to Azure OpenAI Service, enabling customers to realize the promise of generative AI in a secure, trusted way.

“ServiceNow's intelligent end-to-end Now Platform is uniquely positioned to deliver generative AI’s full potential to customers and help them take speed, efficiency, and great experiences to the next level,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “By augmenting the Now Platform with powerful new generative AI features and including access to Azure OpenAI Service, we are giving customers a built-in action layer of intelligence.”

“ServiceNow’s integration with Azure OpenAI Service is a great example of empowering customers to improve productivity and faster time to value with generative AI,” said John Montgomery, Corporate Vice President, AI Platform Microsoft. “Azure OpenAI Service provides customers with access to the most powerful large language models available with the enterprise capabilities of Azure. We look forward to connecting Azure OpenAI Service with the Now Platform, enabling customers to quickly add generative AI intelligence to a multitude of use cases, while ensuring the highest security levels and responsible approach to AI innovation.”

Generative AI Scales Digital Business Today

The ServiceNow Generative AI Controller allows organizations to easily connect ServiceNow instances to both Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API large language models. It includes built-in actions so customers can quickly and easily integrate popular generative AI capabilities—like answering questions, summarizing content, and content generation—into existing ServiceNow experiences such as Virtual Agent from a single integration point. The ServiceNow Generative AI Controller can be used for seamless integration on the Now Platform to unlock more efficient self-service and work experiences.

Generative AI Controller is also configurable as part of ServiceNow’s suite of low-code development tools, so that anyone across the enterprise can apply generative AI to automation applications. With this solution, companies can optimize workflows and innovate at scale on the Now Platform—regardless of technical ability.

Now Assist for Search providesnatural language responses based on the customer's own knowledge base when users pose questions in Portal Search, Next Experience, or Virtual Agent. Because Now Assist for Search pulls information from within a customer’s environment, customers can trust that robust security layers are applied and results are more accurate, greatly reducing the likelihood of error or hallucinations.

Building on ServiceNow’s existing AI-powered search, Now Assist for Search is the first deeply embedded capability to use the Generative AI Controller across all experiences, to make search results even more relevant and specific for internal agents or external customers.

Both features are enabled through an expansion of the ServiceNow-Microsoft strategic partnership, which includes new AI use cases powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. ServiceNow and Microsoft already partner on the delivery of joint applications and integrations for Microsoft 365 and Azure, as well as Azure for Regulated and Commercial Markets.

The Future of Generative AI Drives Business Transformation Across Every Function

ServiceNow will continue to apply the power of generative AI to new use cases to extend the power of productivity across every business function and industry. We expect in the near-future, Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search will enable our customers to:

Prioritize incidents (with explanation in natural language) and provide a chat summary for intake agents in a Service Operations Workspace to get up to speed and resolve issues more quickly.

Generate chat responses for customer service agents to help customers more quickly and generate knowledge articles automatically when a gap is detected.

Help an employee complete processes such as changes to benefits enrollments or requesting a new laptop right from the Search bar in an Employee Workspace using Virtual Agent.

We believe generative AI will usher in a new era of innovation and agility on the Now Platform, enabling customers to accelerate growth, improve satisfaction, and drive innovation on one platform. In the future, generative AI will enable powerful levels of human productivity on the Now Platform —from helping call center and service agents access and analyze critical information more quickly, to allowing engineers to speed up development at scale through text to code and text to workflow.

“The explosive popularity of generative AI has created an inflection point for enterprises, who are increasingly looking to capitalize on these novel innovations as a means to drive more business value,” said Dave Schubmehl, research vice president, conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent knowledge discovery research at IDC. “Organizations are seeking out vendors with battle-tested, secure, and trusted AI capabilities so they can empower their teams with improved productivity to achieve greater competitive advantage within their industries.”

“Integrating generative AI capabilities into the Now Platform will revolutionize business models and workflows across every industry,” said Gary Plotkin, Principal, Advisory and Global ServiceNow Lead for KPMG. “KPMG and ServiceNow’s longstanding alliance has empowered countless organizations to deliver value through technology, and these enhanced capabilities will accelerate time to value. As a part of our own efforts to embed generative AI into KPMG’s operations, we’ve been able to leverage the power of the Now Platform to identify new value-creation opportunities and efficiencies.”

Propelling responsible AI innovation on the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation

ServiceNow has grown its portfolio with the singular purpose of providing one of the only intelligent platforms for end-to-end digital transformation, with several notable AI acquisitions in the last three years alone, including Attivio, Element+AI and Hitch+Works, which have brought practical, purpose‑built AI capabilities to the Now Platform. Most recently, ServiceNow rolled out new AI-based tools within the Utah+platform+release, including AI-powered process mining, intelligent search enhancements, and expanded AI-enabled text extraction to boost human productivity with augmented automation.

In addition, the ServiceNow Research Large Language Models Lab partners with Hugging+Face and over 600 members of the open-source community on the BigCode+project, an open and transparent scientific AI research collaboration that champions the responsible development of LLMs for code. ServiceNow and Hugging Face recently announced the open-access, open-science, open-governance 15 billion parameter StarCoder LLM on behalf of the BigCode community to make generative AI more transparent and accessible.

ServiceNow has also internally invested in AI research and development with its AI Trustworthiness and Governance Lab, which conducts fundamental and applied research to build AI-powered experiences that are reliable, safe, and trustworthy. The Trustworthiness and Governance Lab works with internal teams at ServiceNow to inform and guide responsible AI practices across the development of ServiceNow Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search. Building on this, ServiceNow will continue to accelerate investment in AI on the Now Platform to give customers next-generation automation capabilities to disrupt their respective verticals, with AI safety and governance built in by design.

Jeremy Barnes, ServiceNow’s VP of product platform, AI, shares additional insights on Generative AI in his blog here.

Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search are expected to be released to a limited set of customers in May 2023.

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to a new generative AI capabilities for the Now Platform. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include: (i) changes in the AI regulatory landscape; (ii) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in delivering the capabilities; and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the capabilities. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

