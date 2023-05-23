Knowledge 2023 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today launched ServiceNow+Cloud+Observability, one of the industry’s first integrated end-to-end observability solution for cloud applications. Powered by observability leader Lightstep, which+ServiceNow+acquired+in+May+2021, ServiceNow Cloud Observability helps organizations manage the growing scale and complexity of cloud and cloud-native infrastructure and break down siloes for complete visibility across the entire enterprise, all within a unified solution.

IDC forecasts that the observability market will reach $9.08 billion by 20251. As enterprises increasingly move from traditional IT operations to cloud-native infrastructure, developer teams need to better monitor, manage, and maintain their digital business applications. Traditional legacy or point solutions are either costly, only able to solve a portion of the problem, or require vendor-specific skillsets. combines operational monitoring and observability data for cloud and cloud-native applications into a holistic, end-to-end solution for IT performance. With Cloud Observability, IT teams can identify and solve issues faster, making their entire stack of software and services more reliable and resilient.

"Historically, managing cloud and cloud-native applications in enterprise environments has been complex, as many organizations are dependent upon traditional infrastructure and legacy services. This has forced businesses to invest in multiple observability tools to improve application performance across estates, creating massive challenges for IT teams as they navigate siloed visibility to resolve issues," said Ben Sigelman, general manager of Cloud Observability and co-founder of Lightstep. "ServiceNow Cloud Observability solves this problem. With a unified, scalable cloud-native observability solution connected to the Now Platform, we are helping digital businesses seamlessly integrate observability into their most essential operations.”

ServiceNow Cloud Observability is one of the industry’s only solutions that brings critical telemetry data (logs, metrics, traces) together, enabling teams to improve security, workflows, collaboration, customer and employee experiences, and ROI. Building off existing solutions on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Cloud Observability helps organizations easily identify issues and reduce outages so they can protect revenue and boost customer satisfaction.

ServiceNow Cloud Observability also includes two new capabilities:

Cloud-Native Logging: In 2022 ServiceNow+acquired+Era+Software. Harnessing Era Software’s cloud-native logging technology, ServiceNow is introducing fully integrated, scalable log management capabilities for cloud-native apps, to give a complete view of all digital user interactions and reduce non-essential data, saving time and resources for DevOps teams.

In 2022 ServiceNow+acquired+Era+Software. Harnessing Era Software’s cloud-native logging technology, ServiceNow is introducing fully integrated, scalable log management capabilities for cloud-native apps, to give a complete view of all digital user interactions and reduce non-essential data, saving time and resources for DevOps teams. Service Graph Connector: Enables organizations to easily pull data from cloud frameworks like OpenTelemetry and Kubernetes directly into ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) without any additional tooling, connecting cloud insights with IT infrastructure from one solution. Service Graph Connector reduces the time it takes to gain valuable insight into cloud app performance and allows organizations to act faster without sacrificing security.

ServiceNow has been steadily building towards the launch of ServiceNow Cloud Observability through acquisitions of observability leaders Lightstep in 2021 and Era Software in 2022 and recent product updates like OpenTelemetry+portability and Unified+Query+Language. These enhancements are the building blocks for ServiceNow Cloud Observability and complete the picture of visibility across the enterprise.

ServiceNow+Cloud+Observability is generally available now.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

