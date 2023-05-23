Knowledge 2023 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced it is enhancing its training program with an expanded curriculum to include partner courses. The more comprehensive curriculum builds on the momentum of the RiseUp+with+ServiceNow goal to skill one million individuals on the Now Platform by the end of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005502/en/

RiseUp with ServiceNow

Courses from Microsoft will be the first to be included. Combining ServiceNow and Microsoft technology expertise in one program benefits individuals with broader education on two of the largest platforms in use today—and expands the skills ecosystem from which organizations can find and hire talent that can excel on both platforms.

“The exploding need for technical talent skilled on ServiceNow and other platforms means we must think more collaboratively about giving people more access to the trainings and certifications that will help them build meaningful, sustainable careers,” said Tony Colon, senior vice president, customer success at ServiceNow. “By adding Microsoft courses to ServiceNow’s already extensive community learning, we’re expanding the ecosystem of options people can choose from and developing a world-class, comprehensive training experience.”

The comprehensive training program will help accelerate talent readiness needed for customers and partners to take full advantage of the ServiceNow and Microsoft ecosystems. Individuals can build foundational knowledge on ServiceNow and Microsoft tools by accessing courses directly through Now Learning, ServiceNow’s certification hub.

ServiceNow and Microsoft have been strategic partners since 2019 and launched ServiceNow on Azure for Regulated Markets in Australia and Singapore in 2021. In 2023, the companies expanded their offerings with the development of new integrations to M365 and ServiceNow on Azure for the US National Security Cloud and select commercial customers in the United States.

RiseUp with ServiceNow expands beyond the capabilities of other education initiatives by covering holistic skills necessary to build successful technical careers, such as critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and creativity. Launched in October 2022, RiseUp with ServiceNow has already reached 400,000 individuals, 380,000 completed courses, and 41 new academic and placement partnerships. Earlier this month, ServiceNow welcomed Senior Vice President Amy Regan Morehouse to lead the company’s global education efforts, including RiseUp with ServiceNow. Amy has been at the forefront of skills-based technology education for more than 10 years, most recently leading education, training, and Trailhead Academy at Salesforce.

Available soon, participants will have the opportunity to earn a ServiceNow IT Leadership Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning. Professional Certificates are a new assessment-based credential that can be added to a LinkedIn member’s profile based on curated learning. Subjects for this ServiceNow Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning will include topics such as “succeeding as a first-time Tech manager” and “creating an IT strategy.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005502/en/