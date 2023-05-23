Missouri American Water is recognizing Infrastructure Week by outlining some of its planned water and wastewater system investments in 2023. The company will invest more than $425 million this year to enhance reliability, resiliency and water quality in the communities it serves.

“According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there is a water main break every two minutes in the United States,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “We work to proactively replace our mains, which is more efficient, cost effective and convenient for our customers than emergency repairs.”

Statewide Missouri American Water is replacing approximately 436,000 feet (about 83 miles) of water pipe and 11,000 feet of wastewater pipe in 2023. Replacing aging pipes improves system reliability, and in cases where water pipe is upsized, also enhances community fire protection.

Upgrades will also be made to the company’s water and wastewater treatment plants:

A new filter and chemical feed building in Jefferson City

Replacement of the ozone treatment system in Warrensburg

A new intake pump station at the South Plant in St. Louis County

Faraon Booster Station upgrade in St. Joseph

Customers can view pipe replacement projects that are planned, in construction and recently completed on Missouri American Water’s website missouriamwater.com by clicking on “Pipe+Replacement+Map.”

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

