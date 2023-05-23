Horizon Therapeutics plc Responds to U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Action to Block Acquisition by Amgen

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today issued the following statement in response to the FTC’s complaint seeking to block Amgen’s proposed acquisition of the Company:

“This acquisition has the potential to accelerate the availability of important rare disease medicines to more patients worldwide. The FTC’s complaint impacts patients and is rooted in a theory about potential future “bundled” contracts with payors and not competitive overlap concerns. Horizon does not and has no plans to bundle any of its rare disease medicines. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for access to innovative treatments for patients who may benefit, particularly in diseases with significant unmet needs, and the proposed transaction with Amgen is part of that mission. We firmly believe in the benefits of this acquisition and intend to work with the court on a schedule that would allow the transaction to close by mid-December.”

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Horizon’s future prospects, developments and business strategies, the potential outcome of litigation with the FTC and the timing and benefits of the proposed transaction with Amgen. These forward-looking statements are based on management expectations and assumptions as of the date of this announcement, and actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include risks regarding the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; the satisfaction (or waiver) of conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including with respect to required regulatory approvals and absence of orders preventing the closing of the proposed transaction; potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Transaction Agreement; and the outcome of the litigation with the FTC or any other legal proceedings that have or may be instituted against the parties or any of their respective directors or officers related to the proposed transaction. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Horizon’s most recent filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F. These documents can be accessed on Horizon’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.horizontherapeutics.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fsec-filings. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. Horizon assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005835r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005835/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.