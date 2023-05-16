Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., May 16, 2023

Advancements in environmental stewardship, engagement and governance

DOVER, Del., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's progress on environmental sustainability goals; investment in employee and community engagement; and excellence in corporate governance.

"We believe the energy transition presents additional growth opportunities for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, and we continue to be transparent about our commitments and progress in the areas of environmental stewardship, employee and community engagement and corporate governance," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer. "Our continued advancements in regards to these commitments is a testament to the work of our team members, as each has an essential role in making life better for those we serve. Our 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the many ways we're delivering on our commitments and increasing the sustainability of our local communities."

Within our 2022 Sustainability Report, we:

  • Detail our sustainability strategy and growing renewable energy portfolio
  • Report an emissions decrease of 16% as compared to 2019
  • Broaden our disclosure on human capital management and diversity initiatives
  • Outline our new Companywide Giving Policy, which includes four focus areas: safety and health, community development, education and environmental stewardship
  • Detail our expanding safety and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) programs
  • Enhance our disclosures by including a SASB midstream data table, a TCFD table and workforce diversity data that aligns with the EEO-1 report

The full report is available at Sustainability - Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (chpk.com).

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
419-314-1233
[email protected]

