PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, today announced a new partnership with Higi, a Modivcare service and consumer health engagement company. The Higi network includes nearly 6,000 FDA cleared, free to use, Smart Health Stations in key pharmacy and grocery retailers nationwide as well as web, mobile, email and text tools that reach consumers along their healthcare journey.

The collaboration will present new and existing Mesmerize clients with a unique ability to reach consumers at scale while they are in a health-focused environment where health and wellness are top of mind. The Higi platform addresses the needs of healthcare consumers across the care continuum through education designed to improve health literacy, disease specific assessments to inform risk stratification and drive digital navigation, and connected care offerings to avoid unscheduled care and improve outcomes. Mesmerize digital opportunities will expose consumers to branded messaging while they are filling prescriptions, browsing for health products, walking by the pharmacy area, or using the Higi Smart Health Stations.

"Mesmerize continues to collaborate with best-in-class organizations to connect healthcare messaging and patient education to consumers at multiple touchpoints throughout the patient journey," said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President. "Mesmerize is excited to collaborate with Higi to offer advertisers another means of digital engagement at scale in almost 6,000 additional locations at leading pharmacy and grocery retailers throughout the US."

"We are excited to partner with Mesmerize." said Jeff Bennett, CEO at Higi. "Our goal is to ensure our platform users receive the most relevant messaging, including information on the pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG products that are right for them. Mesmerize brings established relationships with key partners who can educate consumers and connect them with products and services available to them through retail and pharmacy channels, now via the Higi platform and digital suite of capabilities."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and retail pharmacies.

ABOUT HIGI

Higi, a Modivcare service, solves for lack of access to care by providing a digital first strategy to assess consumers' ongoing health risks, deliver risk appropriate care management solutions, and navigate consumers to interventions offered by stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem at scale. We meet consumers where they are via our omnichannel national network of 6,000 FDA cleared free to use, community based Smart Health Stations, web, mobile, email and text tools, home-based biometric devices, and a nationally based clinical care team, that together delivers a unique combination of consumer centered, self-care and virtual care resources. As the centralized, trusted access point to care, Higi serves as the hub for curating health resources provided and sponsored by Higi, Retail, Health Systems, Health Plans and Employers, where consumers can choose with whom and when they share data to support coordinated care delivery.

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Modivcare is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesmerize-expands-reach-in-pharmacy-and-grocery-locations-with-higi-partnership-301826135.html

SOURCE Mesmerize