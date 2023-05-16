Businesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 16, 2023

New research reveals edge computing is driving meaningful business and technical benefits across industries

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better customer experiences, improved quality of products and services, and increased productivity are the top business outcomes companies reported experiencing after investing in edge solutions. In fact, in a new survey commissioned by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Intel and conducted by IDC, respondents noted they experienced double-digit improvements in these areas after moving applications and workloads closer to the edge of their network.

Edge_Computing_Business_Outcomes.jpg

It is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge.

To view the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Lumen and Intel, "A Strategic Look at Edge Computing – Improving business outcomes with connected data," Doc. #US50419323, March 2023, visit: https://assets.lumen.com/is/content/Lumen/idc-edge-computing-research-strategic-view-ib-us-50419323

"With IDC predicting edge spending to reach more than $300B by 2026, it is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge," said Steve Grabow, senior vice president, edge computing solutions, Lumen Technologies. "Momentum is building across industries because businesses are achieving compelling, quantifiable benefits from edge computing. Lumen can help businesses unleash their potential at the edge."

More than half the survey respondents (54%) are using edge solutions in production today, and 64% plan on new edge investments within a year. The service provider/telco edge remains the primary deployment location for edge solutions. Respondents also noted experiencing 26% improvement in customer experience, 23% increase in productivity, and a 22% improvement in quality of products and services.

"We were ecstatic when we saw these survey results," Grabow continued. "Lumen is obsessed with helping our customers grow. We knew we were bringing customers the right technology with edge solutions and these results prove it."

In addition to significant business benefits, respondents also reported double-digit improvements in technical outcomes when they deployed edge solutions. This included enhanced security and data protection, increased productivity through automation, and better application performance.

"Leaders across industries are embracing edge computing as they look to improve operations, drive better customer experiences, and create differentiation in their market," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services at IDC. "A critical component to their success at the edge is partnering with a provider that understands their business needs and can help them eliminate some risk during the deployment journey."

Survey Details:

  • 735 U.S. enterprise decision-makers were interviewed at companies with 500 or more employees.
  • Respondents were director-level or above in an information technology or operational technology role. All were familiar with their organization's edge strategy.
  • 100 surveys were conducted in each of the following industries: financial services, manufacturing, tech/software development, media/entertainment/gaming, healthcare, retail, and public sector.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA00928&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-achieving-double-digit-improvements-with-edge-solutions-301825266.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00928&Transmission_Id=202305161113PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00928&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.