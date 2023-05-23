RESULTS showed no signs of skin irritation or defects, no erythema, no edema was present at any time during the study. The primary irritation index of 0.0 out of a possible 8.0 on the pre-treated test substance Diaper Swatches

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / (OTC PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines announced the successful completion of Acute Skin Irritation Testing of its Patent-Pending Odor Control Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Products. The objective of testing was to determine skin irritation by method of EPA OCSPP 870.2500. All procedures followed animal welfare act regulations.

"The material has shown no irritation in the standard protocol for acute skin irritation used for FDA submissions on medical devices. We plan to follow this up with a 50-person acute irritation study and we'll move on to a 100 subject sensitization study in humans," states CEO Robert Gardiner. "We are in active discussions with manufacturing and distribution partners," continues Gardiner.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are used annually in diapers and pads of all types, in a global industry with an annual turnover of more than $100 billion.

