KeyBank Foundation Supports Studio in a School Association With $100,000 Grant

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Studio in a School Association to support Studio Institute Cleveland. Grant funds will serve to magnify their work in early learning, elementary school arts education and college internships in the arts.

Studio Institute has invested in arts education in Cleveland through three major programmatic partnerships: Head Start early learning in association with the Rainey Institute, elementary school arts programs in collaboration with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) and an Arts Intern program for college students in association with local universities and cultural organizations.

Funding from the KeyBank Foundation will provide support to expand Studio Institute's partnership with Cleveland State University to provide scholarships for the Arts Interns program and to increase the number of internships offered. These efforts will afford greater opportunities for students from diverse cultural backgrounds to gain internships they otherwise would not have access to and experience growth in their workplace skills and exposure to potential career paths.

The grant will also be utilized to expand the number of school partnerships and early-grade residencies with CMSD and other early learning centers.

"As an organization whose founder was born and raised in Cleveland, we could not be prouder to join the family of organizations supported by the KeyBank Foundation," Studio Institute's President, Tom Cahill, said. "To work with the Cleveland arts and education community - its students, artists, teachers, and exceptional cultural institutions - is a privilege. We are grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for signaling their belief in the power of arts and culture to transform communities throughout Cleveland through supporting our work in the city."

In 1977 Agnes Gund, a Cleveland native, founded Studio in a School to bring artists into the New York City public schools after budget cuts virtually eliminated arts from the curriculum.

"Cleveland is where I had my first arts experiences. The Cleveland Museum and the community remain dear to my heart," said Gund. "This grant from KeyBank will make it possible for Studio Institute to recruit and hire more local artists, to expand our school and community partnership programs and to offer paid internships to more college students through our Arts Intern program, which also benefits local arts and culture organizations."

"KeyBank is excited to support the transformative work of Agnes Gund and the Studio Institute to provide visual arts education," said Mattie Jones Hollowell, Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank. "We are proud of the opportunities that Studio Institute is providing Cleveland's youth , and look forward to what's in store for the future."

4a3a8bf1-4f20-476e-8459-b2b49d28632c.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755230/KeyBank-Foundation-Supports-Studio-in-a-School-Association-With-100000-Grant

img.ashx?id=755230

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.