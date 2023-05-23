Food Microbiologist Inspires Next Generation of Scientists

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / At SEE® (formerly Sealed Air), we are fortunate to have many women dedicated to science, driving our business forward and leaving our world better than we find it, including Bernice Karlton-Senaye, Ph.D., Principal Scientist in Innovation & Development.

In her five years at SEE, Bernice has used her microbiological research and expertise to support the company's growth in product developments that keep food safe. She is also pivotal in supporting SEE's sustainability goals through material innovations in our consumer-ready proteins segment.  

About Bernice

Bernice grew up in Ghana, West Africa, where the communities around her were consistently stricken by illness. Initially, Bernice considered becoming a medical doctor but soon realized she could make an impact by focusing on food safety instead. With an undergraduate degree and work as a junior researcher at the Food Research Institute in Accra, Ghana, Bernice was one of seven finalists (out of hundreds of applicants) to receive a full scholarship that would bring her to the U.S. to pursue her graduate studies in microbiology at Purdue University. She would go on to complete her doctorate degree at North Carolina Agriculture and Technology State University, and ultimately end up in the Charlotte, North Carolina area where she joined SEE in 2018.

Giving Back

Bernice is an ambassador for science and the future of women and people of color in this space. She is an adjunct professor at North Carolina Agriculture and Technology State University, mentors Ph.D. students, and finds opportunities to inspire younger generations by enthusiastically sharing her journey and showing her work. 

Bernice is driven by her personal mantra: "To be your best, you must put in your best." Hard work, determination, and resilience are the values that drive her every day, and she is proud to instill this in her three children and the students she mentors.

She is also involved with Project Scientist, a national education nonprofit that aims to ignite and cultivate STEAM confidence in marginalized and underserved girls. Bernice plans to present to some of the organization's participants about the science field and the opportunities in their future.

According to Catalyst, women in the U.S. made up only a third (34%) of those employed in STEM occupations in 2019, with even fewer (11.9%) women of color in this field.

2e48c1d4-5376-4e41-ab3c-5bb04d992779.jpg

Principal Scientist Bernice Karlton-Senaye, Ph.D. working in SEE's innovation and development lab

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: SEE®



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755242/Food-Microbiologist-Inspires-Next-Generation-of-Scientists

img.ashx?id=755242

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.