MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today that its Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution has been selected as the winner of the “Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, platforms, and people in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries.

MultiPlan’s Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution was selected for its advanced abilities to deliver intelligent offer automation for specific subsets of claims. Using MultiPlan’s unmatched historical data, the Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution machine learning model was built by the company’s team of data scientists to generate appropriate offers for each claim in multiple categories for automated offer submission to providers.

“MultiPlan has made machine learning innovation a key priority for building in efficiencies and driving down costs through automation. This is an enormous benefit not just for our own company and our customers, but for the U.S. healthcare industry as a whole,” stated Michael Kim, MultiPlan, Senior Vice President and CIO. “This is our second award-winning machine learning project to come out of our broader charter to leverage automation in new and innovative ways that benefit the healthcare ecosystem. By combining our seasoned team of healthcare experts with outstanding data science innovation, we have been able to create solutions to ongoing industry challenges in new and exciting ways.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the top Digital Health and Medical Technology innovators around the world giving award winners recognition and third-party validation from an independent organization. For its seventh year, the MedTech Breakthrough program will continue to focus on standout technologies, people, and companies specifically in the digital health and medical technology verticals.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

MedTech+Breakthrough is part of the Tech+Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition for technology leadership and innovation in today’s most competitive categories of technology. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards continuously recognizes breakthrough Digital Health and Medical Technology innovators from all over the world creating a public platform recognizing standout technologies, companies, and people. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005813/en/