MultiPlan Wins 2023 "Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider" MedTech Breakthrough Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MultiPlan Corporation (

NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today that its Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution has been selected as the winner of the “Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, platforms, and people in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries.

MultiPlan’s Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution was selected for its advanced abilities to deliver intelligent offer automation for specific subsets of claims. Using MultiPlan’s unmatched historical data, the Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution machine learning model was built by the company’s team of data scientists to generate appropriate offers for each claim in multiple categories for automated offer submission to providers.

“MultiPlan has made machine learning innovation a key priority for building in efficiencies and driving down costs through automation. This is an enormous benefit not just for our own company and our customers, but for the U.S. healthcare industry as a whole,” stated Michael Kim, MultiPlan, Senior Vice President and CIO. “This is our second award-winning machine learning project to come out of our broader charter to leverage automation in new and innovative ways that benefit the healthcare ecosystem. By combining our seasoned team of healthcare experts with outstanding data science innovation, we have been able to create solutions to ongoing industry challenges in new and exciting ways.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the top Digital Health and Medical Technology innovators around the world giving award winners recognition and third-party validation from an independent organization. For its seventh year, the MedTech Breakthrough program will continue to focus on standout technologies, people, and companies specifically in the digital health and medical technology verticals.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

MedTech+Breakthrough is part of the Tech+Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition for technology leadership and innovation in today’s most competitive categories of technology. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards continuously recognizes breakthrough Digital Health and Medical Technology innovators from all over the world creating a public platform recognizing standout technologies, companies, and people. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005813r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005813/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.