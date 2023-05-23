Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 23, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will host an Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 23, 2023.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) with presentations by key Bloom executives, including KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Greg Cameron, President and CFO; Sharelynn Moore, EVP, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer; Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director, International Business; Rick Beuttel, VP Hydrogen Business; and Ravi Prasher, Chief Technology Officer.

The executives will offer updates on Bloom’s aggressive multiyear growth strategy, its international expansion, and plans for meeting the rising global demand for hydrogen. They will highlight how world trends are making Bloom’s value proposition—reliability, predictability and sustainability—resonate ever more widely. They will discuss how the grid’s inability to meet business needs, particularly in the data center industry, is creating opportunities for Bloom, and they will also highlight new developments in Bloom’s power generation and hydrogen production solutions.

The event will be webcast live and archived on Bloom’s investor website. Additional details are available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtual2023beinvestorconference.com%2F.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005888r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005888/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.