MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katsuhiro Furuyama, senior human resources business partner for global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencers — U.S. and Canada list. He is one of 49 professionals recognized for leading the charge to create opportunities for historically underrepresented groups in their organization and the workforce at large.

A 13-year veteran of Robert Half, Furuyama is a founding member of Asian Professionals for Excellence, one the company's five Employee Network Groups (ENGs) that provides personal and professional development, mentoring and leadership opportunities for self-identifying Pan-Asian professionals and allies. Robert Half's ENGs play a vital role in amplifying the many diverse voices and experiences of employees across the globe and creating avenues to encourage inclusion and belonging.

Furuyama is also a member of Ascend, the largest Pan-Asian business professional membership organization in North America. He is currently a chapter co-president and one of only seven recipients of the Ascend President's Award in 2022.

"Since joining Robert Half, Kats has brought passion and dedication to representing and supporting the Pan-Asian community," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Under his leadership, APEX has grown in membership and philanthropy, and I am beyond proud of the important work he has done over the years."

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

