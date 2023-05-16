Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in May and June

1 hours ago
HOUSTON, May 16, 2023

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (

NYSE:PWR, Financial) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in May and June, including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference and the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on May 31, 2023.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 1, 2023. Mr. Austin will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Bernstein analyst ChadDillard on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 6, 2023. Mr. Rupp will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Baird analyst JustinHauke on the same day at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

About Quanta Services
Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

