Henderson, NV: Century Communities Announces New Model Homes at All Single-Story Community

30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev., May 16, 2023

Top 10 national builder now selling at Glenmore—part of the popular Cadence planned community

HENDERSON, Nev., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that the company has opened four new model homes for tour at Glenmore I and Glenmore II in the amenity-rich Cadence planned community. Boasting over 450 acres of open space, Cadence offers exceptional amenities like a 50-acre Central Park, a pool, sports courts, a dog park and more. Cadence also attracts homebuyers for its convenient proximity to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Harry Reid International Airport, and commuter routes to the greater Las Vegas area.

Model homes at Glenmore I and II showcase each community's versatile selection of single-story homes, complete with attractive included features like spacious kitchens with large center islands and 10' ceilings. Options like multi-generational layouts are also available on select homes. Each community is now selling from the $400s, with homes available to purchase on-site and online.

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CadenceNV.

"With Glenmore I and II, we're thrilled to expand on our offerings at Cadence, giving homebuyers state-of-the-art single-story floor plans to choose from," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "With over 200 homesites available between both communities, it's the perfect time for buyers to stop by, tour our stunning new models, and find their best fit."

More About Glenmore I:
Now selling from the low $400s

  • 3 single-story floor plans
  • 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
  • Up to 1,831 square feet
  • 2-bay garages

View available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GlenmoreI.

824 Weston Ridge Street
Henderson, NV 89011
702.936.3020

More About Glenmore II:
Now selling from the mid $400s

  • 3 single-story floor plans
  • 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,301 square feet
  • 2-bay garages

View available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GlenmoreII.

214 Volare Garden Avenue
Henderson, NV 89011
702.936.3020

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

