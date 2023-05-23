Perficient and BNY Mellon to Discuss Data Management and Governance at North American Financial Information Summit

57 minutes ago
Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will present alongside BNY Mellon at the North American Financial Information Summit (NAFIS), taking place on Tuesday, May 16, in New York City.

Many financial services organizations struggle to get a thorough view of data due to incompatible and decentralized systems. To fully utilize and accelerate data insights, businesses must modernize their platforms to make their systems, processes, and results reliable and repeatable. Perficient has been collaborating with BNY Mellon to realize the promise of modern data management through a unified data lake, strong governance, and effective data mastering.

Representatives from BNY Mellon and Perficient will deliver the presentation “The Road to Maximizing Operational Efficiency Through Enterprise Management and Governance” on Tuesday, May 16, on the NAFIS main stage. The presentation will discuss the key drivers for BNY Mellon’s data platform modernization initiative, how it addressed challenges faced during the process, and what’s next for the firm’s data journey.

“Perficient’s goal is to leverage our deep industry experience to help leading financial services institutions transform and grow their business by leveraging cutting-edge technology to uncover insights and trends,” said Eric Walk, director of enterprise data strategy, Perficient. “BNY Mellon and Perficient have been working together on data platform modernization, resulting in a more unified and effective approach to data management throughout the firm.”

For more than 20 years, Perficient financial+services+industry experts have transformed and accelerated leading providers with modern technology and digital solutions, helping to drive process improvements, enhance the client experience, and deepen relationships faster. For more information about Perficient’s financial+services+expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projectionsregarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

