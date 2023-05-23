Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will present alongside BNY Mellon at the North American Financial Information Summit (NAFIS), taking place on Tuesday, May 16, in New York City.

Many financial services organizations struggle to get a thorough view of data due to incompatible and decentralized systems. To fully utilize and accelerate data insights, businesses must modernize their platforms to make their systems, processes, and results reliable and repeatable. Perficient has been collaborating with BNY Mellon to realize the promise of modern data management through a unified data lake, strong governance, and effective data mastering.

Representatives from BNY Mellon and Perficient will deliver the presentation “The Road to Maximizing Operational Efficiency Through Enterprise Management and Governance” on Tuesday, May 16, on the NAFIS main stage. The presentation will discuss the key drivers for BNY Mellon’s data platform modernization initiative, how it addressed challenges faced during the process, and what’s next for the firm’s data journey.

“Perficient’s goal is to leverage our deep industry experience to help leading financial services institutions transform and grow their business by leveraging cutting-edge technology to uncover insights and trends,” said Eric Walk, director of enterprise data strategy, Perficient. “BNY Mellon and Perficient have been working together on data platform modernization, resulting in a more unified and effective approach to data management throughout the firm.”

For more than 20 years, Perficient financial services industry experts have transformed and accelerated leading providers with modern technology and digital solutions, helping to drive process improvements, enhance the client experience, and deepen relationships faster.

