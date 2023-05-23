Gartner Says Sales Leaders Who Position Technology As a Teammate Rather Than a Tool will Unlock Seller Productivity and High-Quality Deals

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sales organizations that actively position technology as sellers’ “teammate” rather than just another tool will unlock seller productivity and enable high-quality deals, according to Gartner, Inc.

During the opening keynote at the+Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference, which is taking place here through Wednesday, Gartner experts explored how technology – particularly artificial intelligence – is key in augmenting the unique value that human sellers provide to buyers in a continuously disruptive environment.

“A new approach that marries technology advances with the distinctive abilities that human sellers bring to a deal is required to adapt to customers’ changing needs and drive real commercial outcomes,” said Robert+Blaisdell, Senior Director Analyst in the Gartner+Sales+Practice. “The tech revolution isn’t about giving sellers more technology, it’s about giving technology more responsibility.

“New technologies, such as generative+AI and digital humans, have the potential to transform the role of the seller. Sales leaders will need to rethink how to meet buyers’ inflated digital expectations. Those who don’t risk distancing themselves from buyers and leaving real money on the table.”

Sales is at a turning point

While sellers are often the CSO’s most obvious option to help buyers through dysfunction to reach their goals, they’re also the most expensive. The tight labor market, administrative+burden+of overinvesting in the wrong technologies, and the persistent skills gap renders this approach ineffective.

Organizations can finally move beyond simple automation and assisted selling to true augmented selling, where technology plays an active role in the design and execution of the sales process. As technology becomes fully embedded over time, sellers can lean on technology as their teammate to delegate tasks associated with lead generation or basic customer interactions.

Generative+AI, in particular, has the power to automatically generate and personalize sales content based on the customer and their current needs, with sellers only needing to view the output.

Accentuate human superpowers to win deals and do what tech can’t

While a high percentage of buyers report preferring a rep-free experience, this preference is at odds with what makes for a high-quality deal. Buyers who receive validation that a purchase feels right for them are 30% more likely to complete an ambitious or premium purchase that lived up to expectations. Gartner calls this Value Affirmation, and buyers that engage with a human during the purchase process are 2.3x more likely to experience it.

"Value affirmation's importance in enabling high-quality deals highlights how feelings matter just as much as facts for today's B2B buyers,” said Alice+Walmesley, Director, Advisory in the Gartner Sales Practice.

The best sellers intuitively have the ability to infer buyers’ unspoken beliefs, feelings and intentions to predict and influence buyer behavior. Technology comes in to free up sellers’ time, so they can better catch these innately human feelings.

CSOs can coach core performers accordingly and ensure technology unlocks their sellers’ potential to be more human than ever. Progressive sales organizations are shifting their mindsets from a technology versus human approach, to a technology and human approach, where each entity brings out the best in one another to complete high-quality deals,” concluded Walmesley.

About the Gartner CSO & Sales Leaders Conference
The Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference is taking place May 16-17, 2023 in Las Vegas, providing sales leaders with the latest research on sales talent, customer buying behavior, account-based marketing strategies and leveraging digital channels.Follow news and updates coming out of the conference on the Gartner+Newsroom and on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales.

About Gartner for Sales Leaders
Gartner+for+Sales+Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement. Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner+Sales+Newsroom.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005931r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005931/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.