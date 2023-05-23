Aerojet Rocketdyne's Jim Maser Earns Top Honors

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Maser, senior vice president of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Space Business Unit, was selected as a 2023 Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

“I cannot think of a more deserving individual for these top honors,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “As the leader of our space propulsion business, Jim has made enormous contributions to our company, our industry and the nation.”

An AIAA Honorary Fellow is the top honor bestowed by AIAA that recognizes recipients for their eminence in aeronautics or astronautics and it is only given to less than 1% of its membership. Being elected as a member of NAE is also one of the highest professional honors accorded in the engineering profession. NAE members have distinguished themselves in business and academic management, in technical positions, as university faculty, and as leaders in government and private engineering organizations.

Jim Maser has enjoyed a distinguished aerospace career, spanning entrepreneurial space launch, human spaceflight, as well as commercial and military jet engines. In his current position, he is responsible for critical propulsion programs supporting the nation’s defense and exploration endeavors, including the 53 elements on NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft that were built by Aerojet Rocketdyne, and performed spectacularly during the Artemis I mission.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized among my peers by these prestigious institutions,” said Maser. “I offer my sincere thanks to the AIAA and NAE for considering me, and I look forward to my induction, membership and continuing to contribute to advances in the aerospace industry.”

Maser is among three AIAA Honorary Fellows and 28 Fellows to be inducted during a May 17 ceremony, which will be followed the next day by an awards gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The NAE, a branch of the National Academies, is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides engineering leadership to support the nation. Members are elected annually by a panel of peers for outstanding contributions to engineering practice, research, education and literature. Maser, along with 106 other newly elected members and 18 international members, will be formally inducted on Oct. 1 during the NAE’s annual meeting.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
[email protected]
Todd McConnell, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 561-882-5395
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MDg2NSM1NTk5NDg5IzIwMjg4NTM=
Aerojet-Rocketdyne-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.