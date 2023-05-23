Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Influencers. The SIA DE&I Influencers list was developed to recognize people who are having tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005783/en/

Cross Country chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Influencers. The SIA DE&I Influencers list was developed to recognize people who are having tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thank you, SIA, for this honor,” said Colin McDonald, Chief Human Resource Officer at Cross Country. “I am not only proud to be named as a DEI influencer, but I am proud of the Cross Country team and our unwavering commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our workforce and setting new standards in our industry.”

McDonald's more than two decades of human resources leadership experience has significantly impacted all of Cross Country's lines of business, culminating in a world-class, high-performance culture that is an inclusive and equitable workplace.

"Under Colin's direction, Cross Country has improved the company's ability to perform and excel by bringing in and retaining new industry-leading talent while establishing an organization that is inclusive, respected, empowered and celebrated," said John Martins, Cross Country Healthcare president and CEO.

In addition to being part of Cross Country's executive leadership team, McDonald is a member of the Broward Country NAACP and one of the country's historically Black fraternities, Kappa Alpha Psi. Before joining Cross Country Healthcare, Colin held leadership positions at Carnival Cruise Lines, RandCol Staffing and Citrix. He received a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York and a master's degree from Mercy College.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005783/en/