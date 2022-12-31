Washington Trust provides $3.9 million in financing to BPVIF V Holdings 37, LLC

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAUNTON, Mass., May 16, 2023

TAUNTON, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $3.9 million in financing to a Berkeley Partners entity for the acquisition of an 34,236 square foot, fully leased industrial property located at 75 John Hancock Road in Taunton, Mass.

BPVIF_V_Image.jpg

The subject property is conveniently located in the Metro South industrial market with great highway access in close proximity to Interstates 95 and 495, as well as Routes 24 and 44. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Berkeley Partners, which own and operate more than 10 million square feet of light industrial real estate in some of the fastest growing U.S. cities and sub-markets," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Bethany Lyons, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 401-348-1538.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

ABOUT BERKELEY PARTNERS
Berkeley Partners, along with its affiliated entities, is a fully integrated principal investment firm focused exclusively on industrial real estate. Since 2005, its affiliates have sponsored a series of value-add and core-plus investment vehicles dedicated to the light industrial sector. The Firm's vertically integrated platform includes competencies in asset management, property management, leasing management and construction management. As of December 31, 2022, Berkeley Partners owns and operates approximately 10.0 million square feet of light industrial real estate with $2.2 billion of assets under management across targeted growth and gateway markets within the United States.

Washinton_Trust_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE02036&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-provides-3-9-million-in-financing-to-bpvif-v-holdings-37--llc-301826237.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE02036&Transmission_Id=202305161400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE02036&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.